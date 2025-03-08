I DON’T REALLY SEE WHAT VALUE THE FAA IS ADDING HERE: FAA issues ground stop after SpaceX loses contact with Starship 8 minutes into launch. SpaceX will find the problem, fix it, and launch again. The FAA has nowhere near the expertise to find or fix the problem, or really to evaluate SpaceX’s fix. The most it can do is delay the “launch again” part.
