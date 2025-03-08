March 8, 2025

SOUNDS ABOUT RIGHT: Rep Tim Burchett says he’s willing to lose his job to tell us the REAL REASON government officials are opposing Elon Musk and DOGE “They’re gonna push back because you’ve got Congressmen on both sides of the aisle. If they follow that paper trail, it’s going to come back to them. You’ve got their wife and or girlfriend that works for some agency, quasi-agency or some business. This towns as crooked as a dogs leg”

Posted at 1:33 am by Sarah Hoyt