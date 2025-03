VETTING:

I think it’s kinda crazy how you’ll never see a “Michael Brady” or “James McDougall” serving in the CCP army but we have Li Tian’s and Jian Zhao’s serving in ours (and committing treason)

There needs to be better vetting https://t.co/CTxjQPGcbQ

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 7, 2025