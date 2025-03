AT THIS POINT, THE ABA IS A GARBAGE INSTITUTION AND ESSENTIALLY THE ENEMY OF THE RULE OF LAW:

The American Bar Association sat on the sidelines as our legal system was weaponized against normal Americans.

Now, they launch a pressure campaign against President Trump on day one.

We’ve had enough. It’s time to liberate our legal system from this failed institution. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/C2XwX2Cb8w

— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) March 7, 2025