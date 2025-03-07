THEY’RE EVERYWHERE NOW:
Bill Nye just did a Nazi salute.
This absolutely ruined my Friday.
This is probably the darkest day in our nation since January 6th.
I’m fucking shaking right now…
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 7, 2025
