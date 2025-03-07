DUNKING ON HARWOOD IS TOO EASY, BUT SOMEONE’S GOT TO DO IT:
250% dairy tariffs are so crazy!
By the way, Canada's butter tariff is 298.5%. https://t.co/qLzw5zwe1A
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 7, 2025
