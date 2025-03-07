RIGHT?

Are there any Democrat organizations that are NOT some version of Hunter selling art? https://t.co/TYwmMyowfu

Done some reporting on ActBlue and here’s almost no doubt in my mind they’ve been willfully enabling illegal donations for almost their entire existence and have gotten away with it. https://t.co/2RzFp3oVke

— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 7, 2025