IF ‘SANCTUARY CITIES’ ARE ILLEGAL, WILL DOJ PROSECUTE? That’s one of multiple interesting questions raised by Republicans during that fiery House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing featuring four Sanctuary City mayors. I had the questionable pleasure of covering this proceeding for The Epoch Times.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Az.) was quite specific about the federal laws he claims sanctuary city procedures violate. Democrats on the panel pushed their highly debatable claim that illegal aliens commit fewer crimes than citizens, and wailed at length about the growing list of terrible sins being inflicted on America by Hitler, er, excuse me, Orange Man Bad.

Wouldn’t it be refreshing if everybody in Congress would simply drop the rhetoric and just plain focus on demonstrable facts????