SCIENCE OR RELIGION? It’s Friday and that means it’s “What Would You Say?” day on HillFaith, which this week features a look at Intelligent Design (ID) and if it should be considered mere religion or a legit field of scientific inquiry.

This is one of those issues that, at least in my humble opinion, too many minds on both sides are already made up and nothing in the way of new evidence or strong logic will change their views. A little tolerance on both sides would be a good thing.