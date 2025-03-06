HUBRIS ON PARADE. LITERALLY.
FBI Agents throwing themselves a parade for hiding documents on pedophiles is the only commercial we need to run in the midterms.
This is sickening.
— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 7, 2025
