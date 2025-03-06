LOSERS ON PARADE: Meet the Columbia Radicals Arrested for Storming a Barnard Building: Students were charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing, and obstructing governmental administration.

Note the photos.

"Since October 7 I've been pointing out how young women are the most vicious of the anti-Israel campus protesters, truly psychotic. You need a psychiatrist to figure it out, but can't deny it is a thing." https://t.co/3mHvN7B2dw pic.twitter.com/pwnm2qnNzE

— William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) March 7, 2025