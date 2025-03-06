REMEMBER THE BORG? Just in case anybody forgot about the Borg, Democrats in Congress opted to use President Donald Trump’s Tuesday address to a joint session of Congress to remind the world what mindless vacuity looks like on national television, according to Issues & Insights.

“We have never seen a spectacle like we saw last night. Democratic women wearing pink (pink?) as a sign of protest. Various members holding up little placards as though they were at an auction bidding on who would come away the biggest loser.

“Others carried canes to, what, signify that the party is old and decrepit? The Democrats’ show-runner for the night deserves to be DOGED by his or her own party,” the I&I crew observes.

Apparently, the Democratic strategists behind Tuesday evening’s demonstration of mindlessness forgot that resistance to the Borg is anything but futile.