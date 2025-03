OUR SPEECH IS VIOLENCE, THEIR VIOLENCE IS SPEECH. NO MORE OF THIS DOUBLE STANDARD.

The claim that masked, violent rule-breakers, pledging support for terrorism, barring students from buildings are just engaging in "speech critical of Israel" – is a lie.

The First Amendment does not protect violent takeover of buildings nor blocking other students' entry. https://t.co/h4CYrGt67t

— Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) March 5, 2025