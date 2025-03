THIS NEEDS TO BE ADDRESSED WITH DOGE-LIKE RESEARCH AUDITS:

Jay Bhattacharya on the topic most would-be NIH directors would assiduously avoid: How much NIH research is irreproducible or outright fraudulent? The fake amyloid beta *56 protein in Alzheimer's research is the perfect example. pic.twitter.com/4vjh4Ed4lt

— Emily Kopp (@emilyakopp) March 5, 2025