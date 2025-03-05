WOW:

Hahaha wow. I mean I loved the speech obviously but this reaction is so positive it's stunning. America is back. pic.twitter.com/KcMXB6Oyg5 — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) March 5, 2025

Great point by @DanaPerino – Trumps speech could go on for 80 minutes simply listing what he's already done in the first month. Last year, Biden's biggest achievement, and only achievement – was that he made it through the speech. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 5, 2025

UPDATE: Asked what was the “best moment” of Trump’s speech, 2 of the NYT’s 9 opinion writers said it was Al Green disrupting the session. Show me you’re out of touch, with one simple statement. “Meanwhile, at home, I was comparing the scene to January 6th. You don’t like what’s going on in the Capitol? Disrupt! Try to stop the proceedings!”

Dems were a little insurrection-y at times. They would have been moreso, but they were obviously too depressed.

Meanwhile, in America: