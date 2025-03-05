March 5, 2025

WOW:

UPDATE: Asked what was the “best moment” of Trump’s speech, 2 of the NYT’s 9 opinion writers said it was Al Green disrupting the session. Show me you’re out of touch, with one simple statement. “Meanwhile, at home, I was comparing the scene to January 6th. You don’t like what’s going on in the Capitol? Disrupt! Try to stop the proceedings!”

Dems were a little insurrection-y at times. They would have been moreso, but they were obviously too depressed.

Meanwhile, in America:

Posted at 8:22 am by Glenn Reynolds