THE PENTAGON KNOWS THIS: Military Starship: How SpaceX Is About to Make America Globally Dominant. “Starship makes possible a world where the U.S. can deploy an entire armored division anywhere on Earth in under an hour, and supply it entirely from home. ‘Hegemony’ doesn’t begin to cover it. . . . Logistics is the lifeblood of war, and Starship would make resupply and sustainment a continuous, high-speed operation. Instead of waiting weeks for sealift convoys, a division operating overseas could be resupplied from the U.S. mainland in real-time. Ammunition, fuel, medical supplies — whatever is needed — delivered from American soil directly to the battlefield in under an hour.”

Elon Musk was smart enough to enlist the support of the most influential part of the Deep State against the rest of it, by making himself indispensable.