THE PJ CREW IS LIVEBLOGGING THIS, but I have to say that Trump looks great. He looks better than he looked 8 years ago, and for that matter better than Obama, who’s a much younger man. And as for comparisons with Joe Biden, well . . .

Plus:

UPDATE: Okay, I have to say Nancy Pelosi’s expression when they cut to her right after President Trump said “make America great again” was worth the whole previous four years.

Caption this 👇 pic.twitter.com/Jq53XqNG0p — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025

All right, Ilhan Omar’s expression when he announced the end to DEI wass a close second.

And pretty sure that this is a photoshop, but it should be real.