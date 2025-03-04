THE PJ CREW IS LIVEBLOGGING THIS, but I have to say that Trump looks great. He looks better than he looked 8 years ago, and for that matter better than Obama, who’s a much younger man. And as for comparisons with Joe Biden, well . . .
UPDATE: Okay, I have to say Nancy Pelosi’s expression when they cut to her right after President Trump said “make America great again” was worth the whole previous four years.
Caption this 👇 pic.twitter.com/Jq53XqNG0p
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025
All right, Ilhan Omar’s expression when he announced the end to DEI wass a close second.
And pretty sure that this is a photoshop, but it should be real.
Democrats right now: pic.twitter.com/ajsEZtU2Ms
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) March 5, 2025
It's so hard to say what the Democrats stand for right now. Trump has touted deporting violent criminals, protecting schoolgirls from violence, stopping fraud & waste, keeping American tax dollars in America. Who could reasonably oppose any of that? Yet the Dems keep booing…
— Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) March 5, 2025