March 4, 2025

THE PJ CREW IS LIVEBLOGGING THIS, but I have to say that Trump looks great. He looks better than he looked 8 years ago, and for that matter better than Obama, who’s a much younger man. And as for comparisons with Joe Biden, well . . .

Plus:

UPDATE: Okay, I have to say Nancy Pelosi’s expression when they cut to her right after President Trump said “make America great again” was worth the whole previous four years.

All right, Ilhan Omar’s expression when he announced the end to DEI wass a close second.

And pretty sure that this is a photoshop, but it should be real.

Posted at 9:17 pm by Glenn Reynolds