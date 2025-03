ELECTION INTEGRITY UPDATE:

BREAKING: Congressman Pete Sessions is introducing a bill banning universal mail-in voting and electronic voting machines and shortening the early vote period from months to THREE DAYS. This is a GAME CHANGER!

The legislation is called the Make Elections Secure Again Act (MESA)… pic.twitter.com/IMQ1tVQ7R9

— George (@BehizyTweets) March 5, 2025