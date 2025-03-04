IT’S VIRAL, BUT IN TERMS OF POINTING AND LAUGHING: “It’s ludicrous. But that got our attention and made it viral. And yet, I think that what is viral is the fakeness — the rote performance — and not the substantive message. I watched the whole thing intently, but I didn’t notice what they said, only the bizarre overlap.”
