THEY’RE WAY OUT OF SYNC WITH THE VOTERS: Navratilova Rips Craven Senate Dems Abandoning Girls in Sports. “The bill, led by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., failed to receive the 60 votes it needed to get through the procedural vote. Republicans needed 60 votes but only received 51. No Democrats sided with Republicans on the bill.”
