TRUMP KEEPS GETTING THE DEMOCRATS TO TAKE THE LOSING SIDE ON THE LOPSIDED ISSUES:

In other words, Senate Democrats sided with the 13% of voters who believe biological males should be allowed to compete in women’s sports. https://t.co/INmensYuDi — Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) March 4, 2025

