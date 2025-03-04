March 4, 2025

THE ROOTS OF TRUMP’S REALPOLITIK: “As often happens, Trump breaks with American presidential traditions more in style than in substance. In reality, the 45th and 47th president is in a tradition of realist presidents, going back to Theodore Roosevelt more than a century ago, who have viewed world politics as a great-power club, rather than an arena for idealism.”

UPDATE:

ANOTHER UPDATE:

Posted at 8:07 am by Glenn Reynolds