THE ROOTS OF TRUMP’S REALPOLITIK: “As often happens, Trump breaks with American presidential traditions more in style than in substance. In reality, the 45th and 47th president is in a tradition of realist presidents, going back to Theodore Roosevelt more than a century ago, who have viewed world politics as a great-power club, rather than an arena for idealism.”

UPDATE:

JUST IN: 🇮🇹🇺🇦 Italian Prime Minister Meloni rejects offers from France and UK to send troops to Ukraine. "You can go—not with my soldiers." pic.twitter.com/npwoAAsgBk — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 4, 2025

ANOTHER UPDATE: