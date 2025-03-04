THE ROOTS OF TRUMP’S REALPOLITIK: “As often happens, Trump breaks with American presidential traditions more in style than in substance. In reality, the 45th and 47th president is in a tradition of realist presidents, going back to Theodore Roosevelt more than a century ago, who have viewed world politics as a great-power club, rather than an arena for idealism.”
JUST IN: 🇮🇹🇺🇦 Italian Prime Minister Meloni rejects offers from France and UK to send troops to Ukraine.
It's astounding to see EU President Ursula von der Leyen laugh when asked if one of her own children is in the military, quickly dismissing the idea with a "No, of course not"
