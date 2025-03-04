STIFFENING AMERICA’S SPINE: There is a fundamental connection between the Constitution’s 10th Amendment and the status of individual liberty in America. And the failure of American public education, as described today on Substack by EKO, is a key to understanding why individual liberty is in such peril.
