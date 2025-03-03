THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT:
Trump approval rating by age:
65+ – 45%
40-64 – 46%
18-39 – 60%
The next generation wants a country and a future; their parents don’t seem as concerned.
The kids are alright!
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 3, 2025
