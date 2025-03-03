CRACKING DOWN ON HATE AND BIGOTRY IN HIGH PLACES: Department of Justice anti-Semitism task force plans visits to 10 college campuses, including Northwestern and Harvard.
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., along with the Dept of Education and GSA, announced a comprehensive review of Columbia University’s federal contracts and grants in light of the university's failure to adequately respond to rampant antisemitism on campus. pic.twitter.com/9al8B7SxBn
