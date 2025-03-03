LIFE IN BLUE AMERICA: “Left,” “Right,” Zeleneskyy, and the Signals Inherent to Restoration Hardware Politics. “If you pick up a political science textbook and try to figure out what ‘left’ and ‘right’ are, right is the politics of the status quo, of existing relationships of power and status, and left is the politics of change, opposed to power and inclined toward social leveling. If you look at the actual political landscape of the country, the leftists are gathering with other private equity executives at their home in Ross to put a stop to all this agriculture that’s making their weekend playground less pleasing to the eye.”

Plus: “I’m pretty sure the split in America is between people who are firmly attached to institutions and the status quo, because they benefit from them, and people who think our institutions are broken. . . . mostly, I think, we’re having a culture war over status and rice bowls.”