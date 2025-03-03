THIS IS A CHANGE FOR MARC THIESSEN: Zelensky must mend the breach with Trump — or resign: Zelensky’s stubbornness has badly hurt Ukraine.

Even after Zelensky refused a White House request to wear a suit, Trump praised his outfit, saying, “I think he’s dressed beautifully.” Trump extolled the minerals deal they had reached and said, “We look forward to getting in and digging, digging, digging.” He publicly pledged to continue military aid to Ukraine and even held out the possibility that he “could conceivably” commit U.S. troops alongside British and French troops to provide security after a peace deal was reached.

This should have been music to Zelensky’s ears. He should have taken the win. Instead, about 24 minutes in — long before his terse exchange with Vice President JD Vance — Zelensky started criticizing Trump in front of the assembled reporters. . . .

Zelensky should not have litigated any disagreements with Trump in front of the media. As retired Gen. Jack Keane noted on Fox News, “He should have understood going into the Oval Office today that when the cameras are on … the only answer to the questions should be, from Zelesnky’s point, ‘Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you, America. I’m going to work with you to achieve a peaceful end to this war.’ Period.”

Keane is right. This should have been a backslapping, feel-good meeting celebrating the minerals deal. Instead, Zelensky hijacked the meeting, jumping in when he was not asked a question, looking for opportunities to interrupt and make his points. If he had kept quiet, the minerals deal would be signed, the United States would be financially invested in Ukraine’s independence, and he would be strategizing with Trump on how to get his territory back during negotiations. Instead, he has alienated the man on whom the fate of his country depends, a man who had just moments earlier been talking about the possibility of sending U.S. peacekeepers to Ukraine.

Even worse was Zelensky’s stubborn refusal to apologize and to fix the breach.