MARTIAL ARTS CHAMP PUT THE PISTOL IN HIS MOUTH: But the firing pin failed and that’s when the U.S. Martial Arts Hall of Fame coach’s life took a radical turn. His name is Jamie Vaughn and his testimony is on HillFaith today.

Dismiss it if you will, but there is an undeniable change in the man’s life. I don’t normally link here on Instapundit these testimonies that appear every Monday on HillFaith, but this one is such a remarkable story that I’m making an exception.