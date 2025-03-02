WELL I’M GLAD TO SEE EUROPE STEPPING UP. PERHAPS THE FIRST STEP IS FOR THEM TO HAVE FUNCTIONAL ARMED FORCES.

Hilarious:🇬🇧 The unpopular Sir Keir Starmer says he will assemble a "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine: the phrase his Labour Party and Bush used to invade Iraq. He also boasts the UK will puts "boots on the ground" in Ukraine: but can only do so with "strong US backing." https://t.co/W1AvMCRJab — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 2, 2025

But how can you have a coalition of the willing that depends on “strong backing” from the country you’re castigating as unwilling?