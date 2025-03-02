SHAMEFUL: Theology school cancels lecture by historian who challenges ‘colonialism’ narrative. “University of Oxford Professor Emeritus Nigel Biggar, an alumnus of Regent, said he is ‘ashamed’ of the school for its decision, according to the National Post. Biggar (pictured) and Portland State University’s Bruce Gilley haven’t been popular with the academic set due to pointing out there actually have been some benefits to British colonial rule.”

This is so obvious that only a leftist could pretend otherwise.