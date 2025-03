UNCLE SUGAR’S CHECKBOOK IS CLOSED, BUT THEY’RE TOO POOR TO TAKE HIS PLACE:

Again, British PM Keir Starmer put on a huge dog and pony show with Zelensky yesterday, but when it came time to write a check, he gave 1/100th of what we've paid. 😂 Good luck with that. Zelensky is your problem now. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 2, 2025

The richest European countries are poorer than Mississippi, though they all look down on Mississippi.