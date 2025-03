AD ASTRA, PER ARDUA:

There is a good chance of achieving full reusability of Starship this year.

Full and immediate reflight of Starship, along with orbital refilling, probably happens next year.

This is the fundamental breakthrough needed to make life multiplanetary. https://t.co/HVtCd9EHKk

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025