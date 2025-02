TO BE FAIR, A “CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS” JUST MEANS DEMOCRATS AREN’T IN POWER:

For 4 years the office of the President of the United States was controlled by unelected aides and political activists who were hiding an incapacitated president.

THAT was a constitutional crisis.

Cutting off taxpayer funding of trans surgeries in South America is not. https://t.co/0IADaPtAEx

— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 28, 2025