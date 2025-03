IT’S LIKE BEING MADE CAPTAIN OF A MUTINOUS SHIP:

Imagine if you were suddenly appointed AG or head of the FBI.

You were just thrown on a ship with a hostile crew.

Until you appoint some new crew members and figure out the ropes, you can’t steer the ship effectively. It’s literally impossible. https://t.co/cN2fQnZtGR

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025