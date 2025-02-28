I BLAME TRUMP, AND RFK, JR. Measles outbreak in Ontario grows to more than 140 cases. “A measles outbreak in Canada’s Ontario province continues to grow, with health officials reporting more than 140 cases on Thursday, making it the most severe outbreak in decades. . . . The outbreak in Ontario continues to grow as Texas battles one of its own.”
