SHE WANTED VISIBILITY FOR THIS THREAD: Before America was even born, and before there was even the first American, the Islamic world ruled at the time by the Ottoman Empire began a campaign of terror against the British of piracy and terror, taking thousands of British sailors and citizens hostage, enslaving them, and demanding high ransom. For two centuries since the late 1500’s, the British didn’t fully fight back and would pay the highest ransom for the release of many hostages and for the protection of various of the Barbary nations.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.