NERDS ALWAYS MOCK THE MEAN GIRLS: “Musk is notorious for sharing edgelord memes on X, the kinds of things that might be passed around by teenage boys.”

They do that because they’re not trying to have sex with the mean girls, and they’re not in the social hierarchy of the mean girls. So they are the only ones who can mock them, and they do — when they notice them at all.

Quote above is from Media Mean Girl Jill Filipovic, who is displaying a Margaret-Dumontish level of offended hauteur.

Plus, from the comments:

Elon also does nine impossible things before breakfast. He’s got a paralytic operating a computer with his mind. His rocket launches cost 10% of what other rockets cost. He catches boosters with chopsticks. He started a car company and a rocket company, two endeavors that shouldn’t have worked at all. He’s exposing the dark money machinations that have been going on in government for decades, and cutting their frivolous waste, all by returning to first principles, which is his superpower. So he posts dank memes. So what? I’ll take Elon over our “sophisticated betters” posting fetish obsessions in their chat rooms. All day, every day.

Plus:

Now we need to see the reverse angle shot. Tell us more about Laurene Jobs and the magazine she bought. Wikipedia will provide a few bullet points to get you started:

• In the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Powell Jobs donated $2 million to Hillary Clinton and raised a further $4 million for her.

• Powell Jobs’s philanthropy has been described as of limited “transparency and accountability.” In 2019, Powell Jobs was designated the “Least Transparent Mega-Giver” by Inside Philanthropy.

• In 2025, she visited India for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. During her visit, she adopted the Hindu name “Kamala” and participated in the traditional Kalpavas ritual, which includes daily baths in sacred rivers, meditation, and a strict vegetarian diet.

• In October 1989, Steve Jobs gave a “View from the Top” lecture at Stanford Business School. Laurene Powell was a new MBA student and started up a conversation with Jobs, who was seated next to her. They subsequently had dinner together that night.

Grrrrrl Power!

It always comes from the same place.

And of course the Mean Girls hate to be mocked. Shallow, useless people always do.