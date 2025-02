JUST IN TIME FOR THE OSCARS:

BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi confirms that Jeffrey Epstein files will be released *tomorrow.*

“It’s pretty sick…”

Watters: “A lot of people are wondering, 'cause you said last week that you have the Epstein files on your desk. When can we see them?”

Bondi: "Tomorrow……

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 27, 2025