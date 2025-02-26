MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE:
Big Trump win at the Supreme Court just now. Does not have to pay out foreign aid as ordered by a lower court.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 27, 2025
MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE:
Big Trump win at the Supreme Court just now. Does not have to pay out foreign aid as ordered by a lower court.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 27, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.