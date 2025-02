FASTER, PLEASE: Republicans Go There: Jacking the Tax Up on University Endowments. “As presented by Rep Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22), the beautifully named Endowment Tax Fairness Act would raise the tax on the endowments of private schools that were sitting on cash hoards of $500K per student or more from 1.4% to 21%.” The rate may drop to 14%, but in a way that sweeps in more schools.

As Democrats have been telling us for years, the wealthiest among us need to pay their fair share.