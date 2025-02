WHEN BIG FIRMS REPRESENTED AL QAEDA TERRORISTS THEY SAID EVERYONE HAS A RIGHT TO COUNSEL.

Can confirm.

At my last law firm, when corporate clients were pressuring Jones Day to fire President Trump as a client after the 2020 election, I posted on LinkedIn that President Trump was an American citizen and had a right to a lawyer.

Bedrock principle of our “profession”;… https://t.co/AfRtBOqayF

— Jonathan McPike (@JonathanMcPike) February 26, 2025