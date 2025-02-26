NOTE THE NBC HEADLINE: First measles death reported in Texas as Kennedy downplays outbreak.
What’s going on:
Step 1: eradicate the measles from America
Step 2: facilitate an invasion of 20 million people from 3rd world countries into America.
Step 3: blame Joe Rogan when people die of measles.
— The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) February 26, 2025
Step 1 is not importing millions of unvented Third World peasants.
Then vaccines https://t.co/hkXNGclZ9C
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 26, 2025