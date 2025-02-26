YES, THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT ELECTION THAT SHOULD BE NATIONALIZED:

Every conservative in America should be talking about the Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 1st.

George Soros is trying to buy the Court, so liberals can gerrymander Wisconsin congressional maps & take the House in 2026.

I’m shocked at how many people don’t care.

— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 26, 2025