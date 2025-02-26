#JOURNALISM:
Tapper then: It's a conspiracy theory to say Biden has cognitive decline. It's a stutter.
Tapper now: A book on the cover up pic.twitter.com/UjnQXgkzFF
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 26, 2025
Plus:
Found a more accurate title for you, skippy. https://t.co/AI2yTP31FN pic.twitter.com/0KiLSGIFqm
— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) February 26, 2025
Related:
The press used to say my documentation of @NOAA data tampering was "conspiracy theory." Now they say the data tampering is critically important policy.
🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/R4AjaFIUz7
— Tony Heller (@TonyClimate) February 26, 2025