HOUSE DOGE PANEL TO GET SCOOP ON USAID $ TO TERRORIST GROUPS: Gregg Roman of the Middle East Forum will testify tomorrow before Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) DOGE subcommittee with details on how $122 million in USAID funds ended up in the bank accounts of terrorist-linked groups.
