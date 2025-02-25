February 25, 2025

HOUSE DOGE PANEL TO GET SCOOP ON USAID $ TO TERRORIST GROUPS: Gregg Roman of the Middle East Forum will testify tomorrow before Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) DOGE subcommittee with details on how $122 million in USAID funds ended up in the bank accounts of terrorist-linked groups.

Posted at 8:01 pm by Mark Tapscott