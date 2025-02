GIVING THE PRESS THE RESPECT IT DESERVES:

Low IQ reporter: "Why did you select an underqualified retired lieutenant general to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff?"

Pete Hegseth: "I'm going to choose to reject your unqualified question. Who's next?"

MIC DROP 🫳🏻🎤🔥

— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 24, 2025