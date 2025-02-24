ORBITAL DYNAMICS: Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds. “A shell of icy objects at the edge of the solar system known as the Oort cloud has a pair of spiral arms that resemble a miniature galaxy, new research suggests. Until now, the shape of the cloud and how it is affected by forces beyond our solar system have not been largely understood.”
