IF HE’S GOING TO START HIRING BLOGGERS, THINGS HAVE GOT NUTS: Trump announces commentator Dan Bongino as FBI deputy director: ‘Congratulations!’

Otoh, the boss would look good on the Supreme Court, no?

Me? I just want to be allowed two spots a year as emergency backup press secretary, with permission to fling chanclas at members of the press. My badge will say “License to chancla.”