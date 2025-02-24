I OBJECT IN TERMS OF WORDING. JEFFERSONIAN IS NOT THAT. THE WOKE ARE MOSTLY THE GREAT GRANDCHILDREN OF ROUSSEAU, GRANDCHILDREN OF MARX, CHILDREN OF GRAMSCI: Wilsonians are the Clinton wing of the Democratic party. They are also all through the State Department and to a great extent the the ‘permanent bureaucracy’ in DC. (Though they’ve lately been overtaken by Jeffersonians in that.)
Other than that, he’s absolutely and completely correct.
And he wrote a follow up today: The State sees the Jacksonian Revolution as what it is in some ways: A coup. The entire term is ‘Coup de Etat.’ Blow to the State.
FOR THE XLESS: Go read anyway.