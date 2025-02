YES:

“They are profoundly aware that they MUST act fast and with some degree of ferocity, even recklessness, else we will default back to the status quo of leaders who pretend to be in charge while the embedded system runs things behind the scenes.” All of this👇👇 https://t.co/D6IAg56aRQ

— Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) February 23, 2025